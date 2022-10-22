Art Street: ‘Infinite Mumbai’, a monument that reflects the past, present, and future of The City of Dreams

In order to showcase the changing face of the city over the years vis-a-vis the ongoing rapid infrastructure development work, an ‘Infinite Mumbai’ monument was installed at Worli by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in collaboration with Acko General Insurance and Surreal Design Studio in August.

The 14-feet tall and 22-feet wide art installation has been put up at the junction of R G Thadani road and Pochkhanwala road in Worli and will be maintained by Acko General Insurance Insurance for the next few years.

The theme of the installation is the surge of development in Mumbai in the past few decades and the meticulous preparedness for the next 30 years and more. Simultaneously, it also captures the fact that the city is maintaining a fine balance between urbanisation and sustainability by using the right tools to ensure ecological positivity.

Rahul Soni, founder of Surreal Design Studio said, “The Infinite Mumbai project is thrilling since it gives us the opportunity to envision the Mumbai of tomorrow, one which aims to attain a significant spot on the world map. We hope that the idea of sustainable growth, infinite possibilities, and connectedness may resonate with the Mumbaikars.”

Ameya Kankonkar, co-founder of Surreal Design Studio, said, “Mumbai has always been The City of Dreams, with a massive population and an aspirational vibe. The installation symbolizes the rapid growth that is propelling this city towards enhanced connectivity through urbanisation plans while maintaining the sustainable quotient.”

All the elements have been scrupulously incorporated and they represent Mumbai’s future-forward vision, Kankonkar said.

A BMC officer said that the corporation has taken constant efforts towards the beautification of public spaces through visual elements and meaningful installations.

“We want to transform our city into a world-class space where people get visual experiences of the highest standards. The project was conceived by us along with Surreal Design Studio. The brief was to create something that represents a true picture of how the city is transforming itself into a world-class destination. The team at Surreal has worked on conceiving, designing and bringing this idea to life over the past six months. We hope that the installation is able to communicate to the world about how Mumbai is truly converting itself into a world-class destination.”