Kid in arms, man dangling from window: Tribal students say forcibly being sent home

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Hundreds of tribal students marched into Mumbai from Nashik to press for their demands. On Day 1, they were allegedly detained by the Mumbai Police and on Day 2, they were thrown into the police bus – some with a kid in their arms, some dangling from the bus windows, and some with their legs upside down with their clothes torn in the scuffle. Pushing them inside the bus, the cops stood there, smiling.
These were the visuals The Indian Express witnessed outside the Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai today on October 6.
The tribal students have refused to leave Mumbai without meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.
The students have alleged that since they refused to leave Mumbai, the police officials tried to push them into the buses and take them to their homes, prompting an altercation between the students and the police.
“We have been protesting for so long in Nashik. And we began our journey to Mumbai on September 29. After walking for so many days, we are denied to meet the governor with our demands,” one of the protesting students said.
The police have denied detaining anyone.
“A bus was arranged, and the students have been taken back to their hometown. No one was detained,” a senior official said.
The students had earlier planned to march to the Lok Bhavan, but permission was denied. On Tuesday, there was a heavy police deployment outside the Tilak Bhavan, which is headquarters of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. The students were not allowed to move out of the Tilak Bhavan.
On Sunday, October 4, the Congress had alleged that the Mumbai Police entered the Congress headquarters and detained some tribal students, including women. The cops have rejected the allegations.
Now the students are planning a protest at a later date.
“The plan is now to come back to Mumbai for a protest on October 25. All students will go back to their respective home districts in buses arranged by the Congress. Each bus will have a Congress member to ensure safety of all students,” said Dhananjay Shinde from Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
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