Kid in arms, man dangling from window: Tribal students say forcibly being sent home

The tribal students have refused to leave Mumbai without meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Hundreds of tribal students marched into Mumbai from Nashik to press for their demands. On Day 1, they were allegedly detained by the Mumbai Police and on Day 2, they were thrown into the police bus – some with a kid in their arms, some dangling from the bus windows, and some with their legs upside down with their clothes torn in the scuffle. Pushing them inside the bus, the cops stood there, smiling.

These were the visuals The Indian Express witnessed outside the Tilak Bhavan in Mumbai today on October 6.

Tribal students bring put into police buses outside Tilak Bhavan (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Tribal students bring put into police buses outside Tilak Bhavan (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

The tribal students have refused to leave Mumbai without meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.