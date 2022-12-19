Infant dies hours after birth at Mumbai hospital, family blames lack of facilities

An infant died Monday morning hours after she was born at a non-registered hospital at Shivaji Nagar, in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, which allegedly did not have any neonatal facilities.

The police registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of the girl’s father and arrested the hospital’s manager along with the nurse while they were still looking for the attending doctor and its owner. They said no doctor was present when the mother developed labour pain and an under-qualified nurse assisted the woman in delivering her baby.

The local police were informed about the incident and they rushed to the hospital. When the police team reached the R N Medical Hospital, a doctor, who has a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degree, jumped from the terrace and fled.

“The hospital is not registered, the nurses are not qualified, the doctors do not have the necessary qualifications and the hospital did not have the neonatal facilities required as per law,” Senior Inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station Arjun Rajane said.

Rajane said Rabiya Khan, 23, was admitted to the hospital around 8 pm Sunday. Around 2 am, when she was about to deliver the girl, no doctors were present and the nurse, Soliha Khan, was asked to administer an injection by the BAMS doctor, Mehtab Khan, he said.

Soliha assisted Rabiya to deliver her baby in the absence of the doctor, the police said. However, as the baby was not responding and since the hospital did not have any neonatal facilities, she was taken to Rajawadi Hospital and later to a private facility. However, she died before reaching there, the police said.

The Shivaji Nagar hospital did not even have an ambulance and the baby’s father, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, had to ferry her in his vehicle, the police added.

The police have booked Soliha, Mehtab, the manager, Altaf Khan, and the owner and a registered doctor, Dr Z A Khan. Soliha and Altaf have been arrested.

According to the police, Dr Z A Khan is in Lucknow where he is undergoing treatment for a heart ailment. They said Altaf and Mehtab are his children. While Mehtab has done BAMS, Altaf is studying to be a BAMS doctor, the police added.

The arrested accused will be produced before the court for custody later in the day.

The low-income Shivaji Nagar area is notorious for clinics that are not registered and for unqualified doctors and nurses. Deaths of patients have been reported in the area in the past.

In January this year, the death of a two-year-old boy put spotlight on unqualified people running medical facilities in the area.