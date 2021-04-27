Industries wait for clarity in vaccine supplies, ready to start own vaccination centres

Industrial units are gearing up to vaccinate their employees of all age groups with many willing to use their premises for the purpose. The biggest constraint, however, is the uncertainty of the supplies and also the guidelines on how the vaccination process would be implemented in the private sector.

The director general of the Maharatta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture, Prashant Girbhane, said more than 100 of their member companies have expressed willingness to undertake vaccination in their premises for their workers.

From May 1, all adults in the country would be eligible for vaccination against COVID 19. Both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have announced the pricing of their vaccines for the state and private sectors. Even before the vaccination was made open for all, industries had expressed willingness to have vaccination centres in their premises.

Girbhane said around 30-40 companies have started vaccination centres in their premises for 45 years and above. “The Chamber along with the PCMC and MIDC has started a testing-cum-vaccination centre at its centre in Bhosari, mainly for the industrial areas. We are ready to have more such centres, which will reduce the load on the government facilities,” he said.

The biggest concern at present is the modality of vaccine supply and the standard operating procedure for the mass vaccination process. Given the rare chance of reaction, vaccination centres need to have medical facilities including an ambulance and a doctor to monitor the process. “Industries are ready to tie up with hospitals for the same. In fact, we have requested the government to appoint a doctor and an ambulance at such centres who would monitor the event.”

Many companies, Girbhane said, have already pledged to foot the bill for vaccinating their employees.” It is not a question of cost but of logistics. We are waiting to understand how this would be worked out,” he said.

French diary giant Prabhat Lactalis has declared it would bear the cost of vaccination for all its over 7,000 employees in the country. CEO Rajiv Mitra said the company cares for its people above anything else