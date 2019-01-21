Industrial units with boilers in Maharashtra: In 3 years, no self-declarations, third party inspections

After the state government allowed self-declarations and third-party inspections for industrial establishments with boilers, as part of the ease of doing business, it has emerged that none of the industrial establishments has submitted the third party inspection reports in the last three years.

Advertising

Officials from the state’s Labour department said the third party inspections were allowed to minimise human interference and visit of officials to the units. But, it had been made compulsory for industrial establishments to submit their report to the state government, said an official.

“It has been brought to our notice that none of the industrial establishments has submitted its third party inspection report on the ground of confidentiality, which is against the government’s decision,” an official said, adding that there are 4,800 boilers being used by the industrial units in the state.

The official added that the reports were required to be submitted after third party inspection by the industrial establishments to take policy decisions at the government level. “As a part of ‘Make in Maharashtra’, the process of inspection was rationalised and simplified. In 2015 and 2016, the self certification and third party audits were allowed to create a more conducive environment for industries and to give a boost to the ‘Make in Maharashtra’ initiative without compromising safety and security of the workers engaged in the units,” said the official.

Advertising

The official added that the directions have been issued to the industrial units to submit the reports at the earliest. “The industrial establishments that have or will avail the facility of self declaration and third party inspection scheme, have been asked to submit the inspection reports immediately. If they failed to do so, the inspections will be carried out by the boiler inspection officers,” the official said.