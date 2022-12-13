Nod to industrial projects worth Rs 70,000 crore in Vidarbha, Marathawada, Nashik and Pune

The state government on Tuesday approved investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore to promote industrial growth in Vidarbha, Marathawada, Nashik and Pune. The decision was taken at the fourth cabinet sub-committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. These investments are expected to generate 55,000 jobs.

At the meeting, the CM underlined the significance of incentives extended by the state government to give impetus to industrial development. He also emphasised on the conducive atmosphere in Maharashtra to attract investments.

Besides, he stressed the need for application of advanced technology in industrial sector.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, industries minister Uday Samant, chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivastav, industries department principal secretary Harshdeep Kamble and finance department’s principal secretary O P Gupta along with other officers were present at the meeting held at Mantralay.

The committee has decided to set up three mega projects in the Naxal belt in district Gadchiroli and Chandrapur in Vidarbha region.

A Rs 20,000 crore green technology based initiative by Newera Clintec Solutions Private Limited has been approved for Chandrapur for coal gasification project. The investment is expected to boost industrial activities and employment opportunities in Chandrapur district.

Under the centre-state electronic vehicle policy, country’s first electric vehicle manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore through Mahindra Electric Vehicle Automobile will take off in Pune.

A Rs 20,000-crore investment in Gadchiroli in mining sector has also been sanctioned at the cabinet sub committee meet. Llyod’s Metal Energy Limited will take up mining and processing and set up steel manufacturing unit with promised investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

The investment is expected to boost development in the naxal belt.

Varad Ferro Alloy’s Rs 1520 crore project has also been approved in Gadchiroli.

Textile sector has been accorded higher priority in Amravati and Nagpur division in Vidarbha with projects worth Rs 2500 crore to be executed by various sub-companies of Indorama getting the nod.

The other projects taken up at the meeting include those of Nipro Pharma Packing India Pvt Ltd – a Pune-based company. Under this, pharmaceutical glass tubing production, clear glass tubing, dark amber glass tubing, and syringe and cartridge tubing production will be taken up in two phases with Rs 1,650 crore investment, which is expected to directly and indirectly create 2,000 jobs.

Currently, these products are imported and this will be the first time that such projects will be taken up in Maharashtra.

The state government has also sanctioned Nashik-based Reliance Life Science’s proposed project worth Rs 4,206 crore to produce life-saving drugs, among other things.