Indrani Mukerjea, accused of murdering Sheena Bora, gets bail in jail rioting case

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, in custody over the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, has been granted bail in a case related to the alleged rioting in Byculla jail in 2017.

Mukerjea, who was not arrested in the case initially, received a summons last year after the Mumbai police filed a chargesheet in the case.

The additional metropolitan magistrate’s court on Wednesday permitted Mukerjea to execute a personal bond of Rs 15,000 with conditions including not making any inducement, threat or promise to anyone connected to the case.

In 2017 a case of criminal conspiracy, rioting, criminal intimidation and other offences was registered against Mukerjea and over 30 other inmates from Byculla jail following the death of a convict, Manjula Shetye. The inmates alleged that Shetye had been assaulted by prison staff and said they were protesting demanding an inquiry into her death.

The Mumbai police filed a chargesheet in the case last year, following which the court issued summonses to the accused to remain present in court.

“During investigation, the accused was not arrested. The investigating officer has filed a chargesheet. It means that custodial interrogation of the accused is not warranted,” the court said allowing the bail petition filed by Mukerjea’s lawyer, Sana Raees Khan.

Khan argued that Mukerjea had come to know of the first information report against her only after she received the summons in August 2021. Mukerjea had also filed an anticipatory bail petition in the case but it was was rejected.