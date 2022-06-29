Court rejects Indrani’s plea to cross-examine Bora’s fiance herself

A special court on Tuesday rejected an application filed by former media executive Indrani Mukerjea — who is facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora — seeking permission to herself conduct the cross-examination of Bora’s fiance, Rahul Mukerjea, a witness in the case.

The court also rejected a plea by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to exhibit documents, including the ‘birth certificate’ of Bora, produced by Rahul.

Indrani had sought permission to cross-examine Rahul herself. The court said that since Indrani has an advocate-on-record representing her, she cannot herself cross-examine a witness. The court also referred to a judgment of the Bombay High Court, stating that a person facing trial on offences where the maximum punishment is the death penalty must have proper legal representation, through even the appointment of an amicus curiae.

In the second application, the CBI had sought to bring on record documents, including the ‘birth certificate’ of Bora, which were in possession of Rahul.

The court said that Rahul had no personal knowledge of the documents and hence they cannot be exhibited. Indrani had also submitted that the certificate before court was not the original one.