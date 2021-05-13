Indrani Mukerjea seeks interim bail citing Covid

The court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a reply to Mukerjea's interim bail plea (File photo)

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea has approached the special court seeking interim bail citing Covid-19.

Mukerjea sent the plea from Byculla women’s jail, where she is lodged as an accused for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012.

Last month, Mukerjea was among the over 40 women at the Byculla jail who tested positive for Covid-19. Her bail plea states that she should be granted interim bail to recover from the infection and the risk to her health in prison during the second wave.

Mukerjea had last year too sought interim bail on the ground that the state-appointed high power committee had suggested decongestion of jails. The court had disallowed her plea stating that she was charged with murder, which is a serious offence. It had also said that the committee had said that foreigners in prison are not entitled for relief and noted that Mukerjea is a citizen of UK. It had also noted that medical officers are available at Byculla jail.

The court on Thursday directed the CBI to file a reply to Mukerjea’s interim bail plea.

Mukerjea has been behind bars since 2015. Her plea for bail on merits was also rejected in August last year with the court observing that crucial witnesses are yet to be examined in the trial. An appeal against the order is pending before the Bombay High Court.