Indrani Mukerjea seeks bail again, says ‘health rapidly deteriorating’

“I respectfully submit that I am no longer physically and mentally capable of fighting a fair trial from prison, as my health is rapidly deteriorating,” Indrani has said. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar “I respectfully submit that I am no longer physically and mentally capable of fighting a fair trial from prison, as my health is rapidly deteriorating,” Indrani has said. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

WITHIN A month of her bail plea being rejected by a special court, Indrani Mukerjea, facing trial for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, has again sought bail, claiming that her health is “rapidly deteriorating”.

In a 10-page handwritten application, Indrani has said that she has lost 18 kg since her arrest in 2015 and that she has developed new neurological complications. Indrani also told Special Judge J C Jagdale that she wants to personally present her arguments on her plea to be able to express her “plight” before the court.

“I respectfully say that I have done time in prison for over three years so far prior to the completion of the trial and a judgment on merit, which has taken a toll on me,” Indrani has said.

“I respectfully submit that I am no longer physically and mentally capable of fighting a fair trial from prison, as my health is rapidly deteriorating,” Indrani has said.

In the past two weeks, Indrani was admitted to JJ Hospital twice after she complained of headache, double vision.

She has claimed that during these visits, she underwent various tests including an MRI scan of her brain, which she claims revealed that “chronic ischemic changes” in her brain are “irreversible” for which she needs medication regularly.

“I respectfully submit that post the rejection of my bail on September 7, 2018, my health has further deteriorated and I have been diagnosed with new neurological complications in my brain,” the plea says.

She has said that since September 20 this year, she has been suffering from unbearable headaches and blackouts which occur very frequently.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App