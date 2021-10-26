Indrani Mukerjea seeks anticipatory bail in 2017 jail rioting case

Former media executive Indrani Mukerjea has approached sessions court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against her and over 30 other inmates on charges of rioting at Byculla jail after the death of inmate Manjula Shetye in 2017.

Mukerjea’s plea filed by lawyer Sana Raees Khan stated that the chargesheet filed this year against the inmates including her is vague on the allegations against each of the accused.

The plea also said that Mukerjea herself was a victim of assault as jail staffers had beaten up the inmates for demanding an inquiry following Shetye’s death. Shetye, who was serving life imprisonment, had died following alleged assault by six prison staffers, including a jailor.

The plea said that Mukerjea had in 2017 informed the special court, which is conducting the trial against her for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, about the alleged assault on her. Four days after the death of Shetye on June 23, Mukerjea had informed the special court that she had seen Shetye being beaten by jail staffers.

She had also told the court that on the next day, when the inmates came to know that Shetye had died, they demanded that a judge be allowed inside the jail for an inquiry and an FIR be registered on charges of murder against the staffers who assaulted Shetye.

Her pre-arrest bail plea said that there was no violence by the inmates as alleged in the initial FIR, which was filed “at the behest of prison staffers”. She also said that the special court had directed her to be taken to JJ Hospital for a medical examination and she had also subsequently given a complaint to the police.

While the initial FIR of rioting was registered at Nagpada police station, it was later transferred to the Mumbai police crime branch. The other charges against the inmates included criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

A separate FIR was also registered against the six staffers on different charges including murder. They are currently facing trial. The chargesheet against the inmates was filed only earlier this year.

Before Mukerjea, a 23-year-old woman was granted anticipatory bail in the case in August. The court said that the investigating officer had not mentioned a single ground to arrest or interrogate the woman in custody. Hence, she could be given protection from arrest, the court said.