Friday, May 20, 2022
More than six years after her arrest, Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail

Supreme Court had granted Indrani Mukerjea bail in the case on Wednesday.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: May 20, 2022 6:34:41 pm
Former media executive Indrani Mukherjea comes out of the Byculla Women's Jail after getting bail in the Sheena Bora murder case, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

Six years and nine months after she was arrested for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea on Friday evening walked out of the Byculla women’s prison here.

She came out of the prison around 5.30 pm and was seen leaving in a car. Her lawyer was present to receive her outside the prison. As she stepped out of the prison, Indrani smiled at the mediapersons.

The trial court on Thursday had asked her to submit a provisional cash bond of Rs 2 lakh.

