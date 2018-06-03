Indrani Mukerjea in hospital with chest pain, released later

She was admitted to JJ Hospital by 11.30 pm on Friday and discharged by 7.30 pm on Saturday. (File Photo) She was admitted to JJ Hospital by 11.30 pm on Friday and discharged by 7.30 pm on Saturday. (File Photo)

Former head of INX Media and prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea, was admitted to JJ Hospital after she complained of chest pain on Friday night.

This was the second time in two months that she is has been admitted to the state-run hospital. “Her condition is stable,” said Dr SD Nanandkar, dean at JJ Hospital. She was admitted to JJ Hospital by 11.30 pm on Friday and discharged by 7.30 pm on Saturday, after a series of tests were conducted on her. While electrocardiogram and 2D echo test results came normal, ruling out heart ailment, doctors are awaiting MRI reports of her spine for “constant neck pain”. According to medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, Mukerjea was admitted in the critical care unit of the hospital. “By evening she was fit for discharge. Her stress test and 2D echo came normal.”

The 46-year-old was last rushed to the hospital on April 6 after Byculla prison authorities found her lying unconscious in her barrack, following an overdose of unprescribed drugs. While blood reports had come normal in April, urine reports showed “significant increase in benzodiazepines level”. Benzodiazepines are psychoactive drugs used for treating anxiety and insomnia. Their overdose can cause dizziness and weakness. An inquiry was initiated by prison department to probe how she overdosed on drugs that were not prescribed to her.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App