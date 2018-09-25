Indrani Mukerjea hospitalised for headache, double vision

Indrani Mukerjea. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File) Indrani Mukerjea. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

INX Media co-founder Indrani Mukerjea was brought to JJ hospital on Monday evening after she complained of headache and double vision in Byculla prison.

According to medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, Mukerjea “was feeling restless and is a known case of hypertension and cervical spondylitis”.

Mukerjea, an accused in murder of daughter Sheena Bora, is undergoing trial. She was last admitted to JJ hospital in June for chest pain. She was discharged a day later.

In April, she was rushed to the hospital in a semi-conscious state after overdosing on drug benzodiazepine, an anti-depressant.

Earlier this month, she had sought bail on grounds of poor medical condition. While rejecting her bail plea, the special CBI court had directed jail authorities to ensure immediate medical assistance to Mukerjea at all times.

