Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘6.5 years too long’: Indrani Mukerjea granted bail by SC in Sheena Bora murder case

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested by Mumbai Police in the Sheena Bora murder case and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 18, 2022 12:23:41 pm
Indrani Mukerjea has been in jail since 2015 for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive,  was granted bail on Wednesday by the Supreme Court in connection with the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora.

While granting her bail, the apex court court said she has been in custody since over six years and the case is based on circumstantial evidence. Further, the court was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench that even if half the witnesses in the cases are given up by the prosecution, the trial will not be over soon.

Also Read |‘Inmate said Sheena Bora alive in Kashmir’: Indrani Mukerjea in letter to CBI

Indrani’s release on bail will be subject to “satisfaction of trial court”. The same conditions imposed on Peter Mukherjea will also be imposed on her, the court added.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena on April 24, 2012. She was arrested by Khar police on August 25, 2015, and has been lodged at the Byculla Jail since September 2015. Her former husband Peter Mukerjea, ex-CEO of Star India, and Sanjeev Khanna are the co-accused in the case. Peter was granted bail last year.

