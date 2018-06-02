Indrani Mukerjea discharged from JJ Hospital in Mumbai

Indrani Mukerjea has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. She will undergo tests today. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/File) Indrani Mukerjea has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain. She will undergo tests today. (Express Photo/Deepak Joshi/File)

Indrani Mukerjea, an accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, who was admitted in JJ Hospital in Mumbai late on Friday night following complaints of chest pain, was discharged on Saturday. The 46-year-old co-founder of INX media, lodged in Byculla women’s jail since her arrest in 2015, was brought to the state-run medical facility with a “history of chest pain and discomfort”, hospital dean S D Nanandkar told reporters.

“Mukerjea underwent a series of medical tests after she was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital. Accordingly, a clinical evaluation was done. ECG (electrocardiogram) showed mild changes (in heart rhythm), while her chest X-ray report was normal,” Nanandkar said.

In early April, Mukerjea was rushed to the hospital in a drowsy state, where she underwent blood tests and a physical examination before being admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit.

Thursday marked the last day of cross-examination in the Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani is accused of murdering Sheena along with her former husband, Sanjeev Khanna and then driver, Shyamvar Rai. Peter Mukerjea, co-founder of INX, is also accused in the case.

