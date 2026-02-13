Indo-Japan economic, culture ties will be further strengthened: CM

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Maharashtra and Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture share long-standing friendly relations, and that cooperation in the fields of technology, manufacturing, and services will be further enhanced in the coming years. He also expressed his intent to strengthen economic and cultural ties with Japan.
Governor of Wakayama Prefecture, Miyazaki Izumi, along with a Japanese delegation, met Chief Minister Fadnavis at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Yagi Koji, Vice Speaker of the Wakayama Assembly Akizuki Fuminari, and representatives from Japan’s government, legislature, cultural, sports and industrial sectors were present on the occasion.
🇮🇳🇯🇵
Heartfelt thanks to H. E. Izumi Miyazaki, Governor of Wakayama, Japan for the gracious words that reflect the warmth and trust at the heart of this partnership. The enduring friendship between India and Japan-mirrored in the growing collaboration between Maharashtra and… pic.twitter.com/38bQdJcjzX
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 13, 2026
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Fadnavis stated that Mumbai is India’s financial, commercial, cultural, and entertainment capital. Maharashtra and Wakayama, designated as ‘Sister States’, have maintained cordial relations for many years.
Marking 25 years since the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan, the Chief Minister proposed the installation of a replica of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Nagpur to Governor Miyazaki. He said Nagpur holds historical significance as the place where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, leading to a revival movement. The initiative would send a global message of peace and serve as a symbol of India–Japan friendship.
Governor Miyazaki Izumi expressed the intent to renew the agreement between Maharashtra and Wakayama in 2028 and expand cooperation into new areas.
Governor Miyazaki expressed hope that an industry and economic cooperation event organised in Thane under the initiative of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) would further boost collaboration. Responding positively to the proposal of installing a Bamiyan Buddha replica in Nagpur, he said further discussions would be held on the matter.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's latest film O'Romeo, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, received mixed reviews and a lukewarm box office opening on its first day. Despite their successful past collaborations, the film earned only Rs 4.81 crore in India, leaving a long road ahead to recover its reported budget of Rs 125 crore. Shahid's recent box office track record has also been inconsistent.