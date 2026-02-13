Indo-Japan economic, culture ties will be further strengthened: CM

Proposal to install Bamiyan Buddha statue in Nagpur.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 13, 2026 08:37 PM IST
devendra fadnavis, india japanGovernor of Wakayama Prefecture, Miyazaki Izumi, along with a Japanese delegation, met Chief Minister Fadnavis at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. (Photo: X/Devendra Fadnavis)
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Maharashtra and Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture share long-standing friendly relations, and that cooperation in the fields of technology, manufacturing, and services will be further enhanced in the coming years. He also expressed his intent to strengthen economic and cultural ties with Japan.

Governor of Wakayama Prefecture, Miyazaki Izumi, along with a Japanese delegation, met Chief Minister Fadnavis at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Yagi Koji, Vice Speaker of the Wakayama Assembly Akizuki Fuminari, and representatives from Japan’s government, legislature, cultural, sports and industrial sectors were present on the occasion.

Fadnavis stated that Mumbai is India’s financial, commercial, cultural, and entertainment capital. Maharashtra and Wakayama, designated as ‘Sister States’, have maintained cordial relations for many years.

Bamiyan Buddha statue in Nagpur

Marking 25 years since the destruction of the Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan, the Chief Minister proposed the installation of a replica of the Bamiyan Buddhas in Nagpur to Governor Miyazaki. He said Nagpur holds historical significance as the place where Dr Ambedkar embraced Buddhism, leading to a revival movement. The initiative would send a global message of peace and serve as a symbol of India–Japan friendship.

Governor Miyazaki Izumi expressed the intent to renew the agreement between Maharashtra and Wakayama in 2028 and expand cooperation into new areas.

Governor Miyazaki expressed hope that an industry and economic cooperation event organised in Thane under the initiative of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) would further boost collaboration. Responding positively to the proposal of installing a Bamiyan Buddha replica in Nagpur, he said further discussions would be held on the matter.

