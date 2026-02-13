Indo-Japan economic, culture ties will be further strengthened: CM

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Maharashtra and Japan’s Wakayama Prefecture share long-standing friendly relations, and that cooperation in the fields of technology, manufacturing, and services will be further enhanced in the coming years. He also expressed his intent to strengthen economic and cultural ties with Japan.

Governor of Wakayama Prefecture, Miyazaki Izumi, along with a Japanese delegation, met Chief Minister Fadnavis at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Consul General of Japan in Mumbai Yagi Koji, Vice Speaker of the Wakayama Assembly Akizuki Fuminari, and representatives from Japan’s government, legislature, cultural, sports and industrial sectors were present on the occasion.