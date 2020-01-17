IndiGo plane makes emergency landing after ‘engine vibration’

At 4.26 am Thursday, the flight 6E 6129 declared full emergency and was diverted to Mumbai. It landed at 4.43 am. (Representational) At 4.26 am Thursday, the flight 6E 6129 declared full emergency and was diverted to Mumbai. It landed at 4.43 am. (Representational)

A Pune-Jaipur IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai Thursday after the pilot noticed “engine vibration”. At 4.26 am Thursday, the flight 6E 6129 declared full emergency and was diverted to Mumbai. It landed at 4.43 am.

“In the IndiGo flight (A320), the pilot observed an engine vibration message and followed the laid standard operating procedures. The flight landed in Mumbai. The aircraft is currently under inspection,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The flight was airborne by 7.34 am.

