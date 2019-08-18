IndiGo flight returns to Mumbai after mid-air technical glitch

An Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo Airlines flight had to return to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport shortly after take-off following a technical snag in the aircraft’s engine, officials said.

A statement from the airlines said, “The aircraft, 6E 5324, had a fault message on engine 1 after taking-off from Mumbai. The pilot followed the necessary procedures and landed back at Mumbai. The aircraft is currently withdrawn for inspections. The passengers are being accommodated on other flight.”

The incident comes days after another IndiGo flight aborted take-off at Nagpur airport after the flight computer showed a warning sign. On January 7, another of the carrier’s flight to Kolkata had to return to Chennai after pilots noted a technical caution and an emergency landing was declared.

On December 23, last year, an IndiGo flight to Kolkata returned to Port Blair after the pilot reported low oil pressure in one of its engine.