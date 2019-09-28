IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai airport

An IndiGo flight (6E 463) heading to Mumbai from Chandigarh made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here Friday evening, officials said. The aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo, was making descent in Mumbai when the pilot reportedly received a precautionary warning.

A statement released by the airline said, “Following necessary SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedure) the pilot asked for priority landing in Mumbai. There was no inflight shut down and no emergency was declared. The aircraft proceeded to the planned bay and passengers disembarked normally. The aircraft is currently being checked by the maintenance team.”

A statement issued by the Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd said “a full emergency was declared for Indigo 6E 463 at 4.28 pm on Friday. The flight landed safely at 4.44 pm…”