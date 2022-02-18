India’s first water taxi launched in Mumbai

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbanand Sonowal, inaugurated country’s first water taxi here on Thursday. The Mumbai water taxi services, which promise faster connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, were inaugurated virtually. While Thackeray inaugurated the newly constructed Belapur jetty, Sonowal flagged off the water taxi services. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also be present along with Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

At the event, CM Thackeray thanked the Union Minister for choosing Mumbai for starting the country’s first water taxi. He said, “Today is an important day as the country’s first water taxi is starting from Mumbai. The first railway service in the country was also started between Mumbai and Thane. The facilities which started from Mumbai were spread all over the country.”

“This shipping service will be useful for getting Elephanta closer to tourists and will help connecting the MMR region. It is important and will prove to be more useful for the common man coming to Mumbai for work, business.The sea should not be only used to watch the sunrise and sunset. In the next two to three years, we will be even desalinating sea water to use it for drinking,” Thackeray said.

Union minister Sonowal said, “Apart from the water taxi, some more jetties are proposed in Mumbai Harbour area. The ministry is working in collaboration with the coastal states on various projects for port development, fisheries development, jetty construction, skills development. The Sagarmala programme is promoting rapid economic development. As many as 131 projects worth Rs 1.05 lakh crore have been earmarked for Maharashtra. Of these, financial assistance of Rs 2,078 crore will be provided to 46 projects. These projects will benefit Mumbai and the coastal districts of the state. Thirty-two projects are under implementation in the four clusters of Palghar, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra for uplift of the fishermen community.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar appealed to all to work together for the betterment of Maharashtra.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde said If water transport services are made available to Thane, Kalyan and Navi Mumbai, the traffic congestion on the roads will be reduced.