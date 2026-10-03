India’s ancient knowledge can guide world through conflicts, says Mohan Bhagwat

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Amid conflicts, ideological divisions and other global challenges, the world is looking towards India for solutions rooted in its ancient knowledge traditions, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.
Addressing the 14th conference of the All India Vihar Seva Group in Borivali, Bhagwat said India’s traditions of knowledge could offer guidance on issues confronting humanity.
“The solutions to the challenges faced by the world lies in the ancient and vast legacy of Bharat,” he said.
Bhagwat said the concepts of dharma and the nation were closely linked.
“Dharma is the purpose of the nation. It is dharma that sustains the nation. The dharma and nation are interdependent. The existence of one can be sustained only when the other exists,” he said.
Bhagwat said India had historically shared its knowledge with other societies without using military conquest or forced religious conversions. He described this as a distinctive feature of what he called the Bharatiya tradition of knowledge.
He cited the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita, as well as Jain Agamas, the Tripitaka and Guru Granth Sahib, as texts containing teachings that could offer guidance on human welfare and social harmony.
He also referred to the teachings of saints and their emphasis on service and social harmony, saying these traditions remained relevant to the world’s current challenges.
Bhagwat said preserving and passing on these traditions to future generations was not only a religious responsibility but also a responsibility towards society.
Later in the evening, at an event in Dadar, Bhagwat launched the Dnyanrang: Dnyaneshwari mobile application, conceptualised by Amey Hete of Valuable Group.
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