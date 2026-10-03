India’s ancient knowledge can guide world through conflicts, says Mohan Bhagwat

Amid conflicts, ideological divisions and other global challenges, the world is looking towards India for solutions rooted in its ancient knowledge traditions, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

Addressing the 14th conference of the All India Vihar Seva Group in Borivali, Bhagwat said India’s traditions of knowledge could offer guidance on issues confronting humanity.

“The solutions to the challenges faced by the world lies in the ancient and vast legacy of Bharat,” he said.

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Bhagwat said the concepts of dharma and the nation were closely linked.

“Dharma is the purpose of the nation. It is dharma that sustains the nation. The dharma and nation are interdependent. The existence of one can be sustained only when the other exists,” he said.