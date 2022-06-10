Indian woman facing domestic violence in Congo rescued, brought back home

In just six days, the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police helped a 25-year-old Indian woman safely return to India from the Democratic Republic of Congo after her mother complained that her son-in-law beat her daughter over domestic issues. The woman had married the India national a year ago and moved to Congo where he works for a company. The police got in touch with the Indian embassy in Congo which acted swiftly and ensured that she returned home safely.

The woman, a Bhayandar resident, had an arranged marriage with the India national. Her husband got a job in Congo and the couple moved to the central African country 45 days back. The woman, a homemaker, called her mother on reaching Congo saying they had a safe journey. It is alleged that after reaching there, the man took away his wife’s phone and switched off his own phone as well. He allegedly started assaulting her and did not allow her to leave home. The woman’s face had swelled up and she bled from the leg because of the beating.

Back in India, the woman’s mother was unable to communicate with her daughter for 45 days. The victim then pleaded with her maid and managed to make a video call to her mother with her help. She informed her mother that her husband beat her regularly and did not allow her to step out, adding that she wanted to return to India.

On June 3, her mother submitted a complaint to the Bharosa cell of MBVV police crime branch, which got in touch with the Indian embassy in Congo, Gabon and the Central African Republic. Tejashri Shinde, the assistant inspector of Bharosa cell, said, “The Indian embassy officials acted swiftly. They got in touch with the company where her husband was working and got her to a safe place. On June 9, she was sent back to India by flight and on Friday she was reunited with her mother.”

The woman, however, refused to press charges against her husband.