Indian students love astronomy but lack basic tools and concepts, survey finds

A sample survey of secondary school students conducted across ten states has found high enthusiasm for astronomy in Indian classrooms but serious gaps in access to learning resources and understanding of basic concepts, raising concerns about how the subject is taught across schools.

While nearly 86 per cent of students said they enjoy astronomy, only 26 per cent had ever used a telescope and just 27 per cent had visited a planetarium, with access particularly limited in resource poor schools. The survey was conducted by the International Astronomical Union Office of Astronomy for Education India Centre and covered over 2000 students from 34 schools across 10 states. Jointly hosted by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education in Mumbai and the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune, it is the first large scale nationwide assessment of astronomy education in India.