Vessel with Indians struck today had taken US warning shots last month too

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The tanker carrying 20 Indian seafarers that was attacked off Oman on Thursday had already been fired upon by a US aircraft last month, The Indian Express has learned.
On May 15, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Jalveer received warning shots approximately 30 nautical miles off the Oman coast and was directed to turn back toward the Gulf of Oman. Indian Naval units were positioned within 20 nautical miles of the vessel at the time.
Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday’s strike was carried out after the vessel attempted to transport Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman in violation of a US-imposed blockade on Iran, in force since April 13. The blockade bars vessels of all nations from entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces. CENTCOM said MV Jalveer was the third commercial ship hit by American forces that week.
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 11, 2026
In Thursday’s attack, the vessel was struck around 11 am IST near Shinas, Oman, approximately five nautical miles from port limits or outside port limits (OPL). An officer in the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), Mumbai, told The Indian Express the attack was carried out by the US Navy. The vessel’s Mumbai-based manager, Shoolin Ship Management Private Limited, conveyed the information to authorities.
The attack knocked out the vessel’s communication systems, causing delays in receiving updates, but the vessel was not in danger of sinking and there was no threat to lives on board, the officer added.
“No casualty has been reported, and all the crew members are reported to be safe. The managers of the vessel are coordinating in the matter and providing necessary assistance to the crew. The communication system of the vessel is down and inoperational due to the attack, due to which there is a delay in the information being made available,” the officer said on the condition of anonymity, adding that the DGS is maintaining close liaison with the ship manager and other stakeholders while monitoring the situation.
CENTCOM said it has hit nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass since the blockade began.
This comes a day after the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello (IMO 9162916) was struck by a missile in Oman’s Search and Rescue Region around 8 am IST on June 10. CENTCOM said Settebello had also attempted to transport Iranian oil. The vessel had 28 crew members on board, including 24 Indians, two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian and one Russian national.
Emergency procedures were initiated and a search launched for three missing Indian crew members namely Chief Engineer Suresh Patnala, Engine Petty Officer (Fitter) Shivanand Chaurasiya, and Cadet Aditya Sharma. The vessel owner subsequently confirmed the deaths of Chaurasiya and Sharma after their remains were found and identified. Patnala remains missing and search and rescue operations are continuing.
MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) Mumbai has sought assistance from MRCC Oman, and DGS officials are in contact with the families of the affected crew members. The Indian seafarers on board MT Settebello were recruited through World Maritime Energy Private Limited, Soulite Ship Management Private Limited, and Deewine Ship Management & Marine Services Ltd.
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