Vessel with Indians struck today had taken US warning shots last month too

The tanker carrying 20 Indian seafarers that was attacked off Oman on Thursday had already been fired upon by a US aircraft last month, The Indian Express has learned.

On May 15, the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Jalveer received warning shots approximately 30 nautical miles off the Oman coast and was directed to turn back toward the Gulf of Oman. Indian Naval units were positioned within 20 nautical miles of the vessel at the time.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday’s strike was carried out after the vessel attempted to transport Iranian oil through the Gulf of Oman in violation of a US-imposed blockade on Iran, in force since April 13. The blockade bars vessels of all nations from entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas. A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces. CENTCOM said MV Jalveer was the third commercial ship hit by American forces that week.