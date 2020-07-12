Railways to install compactor dustbin in 5,000 coaches to improve sanitation

Indian Railway has set a target to complete installation of dustbins in all its coaches by December 2020. (Representational) Indian Railway has set a target to complete installation of dustbins in all its coaches by December 2020. (Representational)

The Indian Railway (IR) is all set to replace conventional dustbins with compactor dustbins to improve sanitation in 5,000 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. The new dustbins, designed by Modern Coach Factory (MCF), are equipped with an in-built piston to crush garbage inside bins and create room for extra waste, thereby preventing spillage of trash inside coaches. The technology was first used in the Tejas Express.

The move to install compactor dustbins comes after it was found that conventional dustbins, with a limited capacity to carry only about eight litres garbage, often overflow within a few hours into the journey. The problem aggravates when passengers throw garbage in the newly installed bio-toilets toilets that leave them choked.

“Passengers often dump garbage inside bio-toilets causing them to choke. It [compactor dustbins] is a requirement which has evolved with time,” an official from the WR said.

According to sources, the railways had initially planned to install belly-type dustbins that can carry a larger amount of garbage, in 30,000 coaches across zones.

In a recent letter, dated July 2, addressed to the general manager of Integral Coach Factory (Chennai), Rail Coach Factory (Kapoorthala) and Modern Coach Factory (Raebareli) along with chief mechanical engineers (CME) of all zonal railways, the Railway Board (RB), however, cancelled the work of installing the belly-type dustbins in 30,000 of its coaches and instead tasked its Modern Coach Factory (MCF) for a centralised tender to retrofit compactor dustbins in over 5,000 coaches with Rs 1.78 lakh.

This, officials pointed out, was an economical way of maintaining cleanliness inside train coaches and would save the railways of up to Rs 60 crore. The Indian Railway has also taken a slew of measures to increase its revenue that has dropped by around 58 per cent due to the lockdown.

An officer from WR said compactor dustbins would be installed in 5,000 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches or passenger coaches first that will be distributed across 12 zonal railways. Another 6,000 coaches will be retrofitted with these compacter bins in the second phase.

There are about a total 60,000 rail coaches, of which around 10,000 non-AC coaches are without dustbins. Indian Railway (IR) has set a target to complete installation of dustbins in all its coaches, including the AC and non-AC, by December 2020.

