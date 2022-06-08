Indian Overseas Bank moves court, seeks to withdraw cheating complaint against BJP leader Mohit Kambo

After writing to the Mumbai Police last week, the Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday approached a sessions court, which is hearing the anticipatory bail plea of BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, stating that it wants to withdraw its cheating complaint against him.

A lawyer told the court that the bank, in its capacity as a complainant in the case, wants to file an intervention application stating that it wants to withdraw the complaint.

The court directed the bank to file a written application and posted next hearing for Monday.

The Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing had booked Kamboj and two others for allegedly causing losses of over Rs 52 crore to the bank. The complainant in the case was the bank’s chief regional manager.

In a letter to the police last week, the complainant had said that the bank wants to withdraw its case as the CBI is already investigating a complaint regarding the same matter.

A police officer had said that while a case was filed by the CBI, the Mumbai Police is continuing its probe, as the Maharashtra government had not given the central agency its consent to investigate.

The police said the bank’s stand to withdraw the complaint will be objected to before the court.

Kamboj was granted interim relief by the court hearing his anticipatory bail plea. The court on Tuesday said that the interim order will continue till the next date of hearing.