Indian Oil official stabbed to death while sealing petrol pump, 4 held

Police registered a murder case on Wednesday. A police team was formed to trace those involved, and four suspects were arrested within 12 hours. (File photo)

An Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) field officer was allegedly stabbed seven times and killed during an altercation while he was attempting to seal a non-functional petrol pump in Maharshtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested four people, including a woman and her son, in connection with the murder and are searching for a fifth suspect.

The IOC officer was identified as Mahesh Shelke, 37. He worked as Manager (Retail Sales) and Field Officer with IOC and was posted in Nanded North.

According to police, Shelke, along with three to four members of his team, went to the Sai Umesh petrol pump in Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil around 4.30 pm on Tuesday to carry out official action to take over and seal the retail outlet. The pump had remained closed for nearly three months but had recently resumed operations.