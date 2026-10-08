Indian Oil official stabbed to death while sealing petrol pump, 4 held

An Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) field officer was allegedly stabbed seven times and killed during an altercation while he was attempting to seal a non-functional petrol pump in Maharshtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday evening. Police have arrested four people, including a woman and her son, in connection with the murder and are searching for a fifth suspect.
The IOC officer was identified as Mahesh Shelke, 37. He worked as Manager (Retail Sales) and Field Officer with IOC and was posted in Nanded North.
According to police, Shelke, along with three to four members of his team, went to the Sai Umesh petrol pump in Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil around 4.30 pm on Tuesday to carry out official action to take over and seal the retail outlet. The pump had remained closed for nearly three months but had recently resumed operations.
Police said the petrol pump owner was not present at the spot. However, his wife, son and some others were present when the IOC team arrived. An argument broke out between the officials and the owner’s family members and others at the site. The situation escalated when the group allegedly began pelting stones at the officials, said a senior police officer.
During the confrontation, Umesh Pandvir, 24, allegedly attacked Shelke with a knife and stabbed him seven times in the abdomen, chest and back. Shelke sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The accused allegedly fled the scene following the attack, said another officer.
Police registered a murder case on Wednesday. A police team was formed to trace those involved, and four suspects were arrested within 12 hours.
The arrested accused have been identified as Umesh Pandvir; his mother, Lata Sahebrao, 46; Shravan Gangadhar Wakude, 24; and another person who is also a friend of the Pandvir family. Police said they have received information about the involvement of a fifth accused and a team has been sent to apprehend him.
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Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the exact motive behind the attack.
The Indian Oil Officers’ Association (IOOA) and IOC have demanded a swift and impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible for Shelke’s killing.
“The issue has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra Government and Police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law. The safety, dignity and security of our energy-sector personnel, who work tirelessly to serve the nation, remain paramount,” Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said on social media platform X.
The incident bears a striking similarity to the 2005 murder of Shanmugam Manjunath, a 27-year-old IOC sales officer who was allegedly shot dead in Uttar Pradesh after taking action against petrol pumps allegedly involved in selling adulterated fuel.
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Manjunath had ordered the sealing of two petrol pumps in Lakhimpur Kheri for three months. After one of the outlets allegedly resumed operations illegally, he conducted a surprise inspection and was shot dead in November 2005. His body, bearing six bullet wounds, was later found in the back seat of his car.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More