Indian Navy sailor duped of Rs 1.97 lakh online, case lodged

In his statement to the police, Harendra Kumar Subhash Prasad said the call was received by a person who claimed to be working with the company’s customer care. (Representational)

AN INDIAN Navy sailor was allegedly duped of Rs 1.97 lakh when he contacted a helpline number of a digital wallet platform to seek a refund of another transaction worth Rs 4,000, police said Friday. A case of cheating has been registered against unidentified frauds at Colaba police station.

The complainant, Harendra Kumar Subhash Prasad (25), an electrical sailor in the Indian Navy and posted on INS Gomati, stays at the naval dockyard. According to police, he wanted to transfer Rs 4,000 to his friend, Mantu Singh, on August 31 through a digital wallet platform.

Though the money was debited from his bank account, it did not reflect on his friend’s account. Prasad tried to revert the transaction and contacted the customer care number of the digital wallet company, police said.

In his statement to the police, Prasad said the call was received by a person who claimed to be working with the company’s customer care.

The person asked Prasad to go to the Google Playstore and download an application named Quick Weaver Support Team. “I followed the instructions, downloaded the application and created an ID, following which I was asked to allow them access to my account,” Prasad said in his complaint.

Later, the complainant was asked to enter the first five digits of his mobile number in the application. “The customer care official then asked me to enter my UPI PIN (Personal Identification Number), which I refused to do initially but complied as they assured that nothing would happen and my money would be refunded instantly,” Prasad told police. As soon as he entered the four-digit PIN, Rs 94,714 – also the first five digits of his mobile phone number — was deducted from his account.

When Prasad complained to the customer care official, he was further convinced into sharing five one-time passwords sent to his mobile phone, police said. Prasad ended up losing another 1.03 lakh. “The person who posed as a customer care official disconnected the phone and Prasad failed to reach them thereof,” an officer said.

