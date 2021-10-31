Indian Navy receives first destroyer of Project 15B

The Indian Navy has received the first of four stealth guided-missile destroyers being built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) as part of Project 15B.

The ship, Y 12704 (Visakhapatnam), is likely to be commissioned in November at an event presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ship was constructed using Indigenous Steel DMR 249A and is amongst the largest destroyers built in the country, with an overall length of 164 meters and a displacement of over 7,500 tons.

Armed with supersonic surface-to-surface ‘Brahmos’ missiles and ‘Barak-8’ long-range surface to air missiles, it is capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare. The destroyer is also fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the hull-mounted Sonar Humsa NG, heavyweight torpedo tube launchers and rocket launchers.

Significantly more versatile than the previous destroyer and frigates in Naval inventory, Vishakapatnam’s all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles and fighter aircraft will enable it to operate without a bevy of supporting vessels, and also function as the flagship of a Naval task force.

The ship can accommodate a crew of 312 persons, has an endurance of 400 Nautical Miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time.

The ship has two helicopters onboard to further extend its reach. It is propelled by a powerful Combined Gas and Gas Propulsion plant, consisting of four reversible gas turbines, which enables her to achieve a speed of over 30 knots (approx 55 Kmph).

The second ship of P15B, Mormugao, was launched on September 17, 2016, and is being readied for harbour trials. The ship will thereafter commence its sea trials.

The third ship, Imphal, was launched on April 20, 2019, and is at an advanced stage of outfitting. The fourth ship is under block erection and will be launched within this current financial year.