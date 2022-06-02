Three Indian Navy personnel arrested for assaulting shopowner, 3 others

The MRA Marg police arrested three Indian Navy personnel on Thursday for allegedly ransacking a pan shop and manhandling three persons in south Mumbai. The police said the three accused were angered after the residents of a building near Chaha House in Fort requested them to stop consuming alcohol near their residential area.

According to police, the incident took place between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday.

The complainant in the case, Rajendra Patil, told police that he came down from his building to smoke a cigarette when he saw that six Indian Navy personnel were sitting and consuming alcohol near their building.

“On seeing them, I and two friends, Sham Shinde and Deepak Sulare, confronted them. We asked them to stop drinking alcohol there. They got angry and we got into an argument, which brought other local residents and passersby to the spot. So the Navy personnel left,” said the statement of the complainant.

But 30 minutes later, they returned and assaulted the complainant and two others, including the owner of a pan shop, police said. “When Shinde intervened to stop the fight, he was manhandled while four to five people pushed me on the floor and brutally assaulted me,” said Patil in his statement to police.

Subsequently, the patrolling van of MRA Marg police arrived at the spot but the accused escaped from the spot. However, one of them, Shivam Mukesh, was apprehended and taken to the police station.

Mukesh then identified the other co-accused as Nitin Singh and Surendra Ehlavat. They were then traced and arrested, said police. They were produced in court and the trio were remanded to judicial custody till June 15.

Patil has sustained four stitches on his thigh while his left hand is fractured, said police.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of fifty rupees), 143 (punishment), 147 (rioting) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object).