Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Indian Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew rescued

An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident.

An inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident. (File Photo)
Indian Navy helicopter makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast, crew rescued
An Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), holding a crew of three, made an emergency landing close to the coast on a routine sortie off Mumbai, the Navy said on Wednesday, March 8.

All crew members were safely recovered after an immediate search and rescue exercise by the naval patrol craft, and an inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered.

More details awaited

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 12:38 IST
