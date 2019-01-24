Indian Express reporter Vishwas Waghmode receives state award

Vishwas Waghmode, principal correspondent with The Indian Express (Mumbai), on Wednesday received a state-level excellence in journalism award (print media).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis felicitated Waghmode at a function held in Mumbai.

Waghmode’s series on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial and a report on senior cabinet minister Subash Deshmukh building an illegal bungalow on land reserved for fire brigade with other stories was picked by the two-member committee which shortlisted the candidates for the award. The Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangha (MVVS) annually gives awards for excellence in reporting both in print and electronic media across Maharashtra.

The Life Time Award was given to noted journalist Dinu Randive. The veteran journalist had extensively covered the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and Goa Mukti Movement. The Indo-Pak war that led to the creation of Bangladesh to the railway strike led by George Fernandes were all closely reported by him.

Mahesh Tiwari of News 18 Lokmat received award for state-level excellence in journalism (electronic media) while Prajakta Pol, also of News 18 Lokmat, received award for excellence in journalism category for someone who is member of MVVS.