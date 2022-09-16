Indian Coast Guard rescues 19 onboard ‘sinking’ ship near Ratnagiri in Maharashtra

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued 19 persons from the sea near Ratnagiri, including 18 Indians and their Ethiopian Master from Motor Tanker Parth, a Gabon-flagged vessel.

The vessel reported flooding at about 9.23 am around 41 miles west of Ratnagiri coast. The vessel was on its way to New Mangalore from Khor Fakkan, UAE. Within minutes of receipt of the distress call from the vessel, the Marine Rescue Coordination centre Mumbai swung into action. Two Coast Guard Ships — Sujeet and Apoorva — patrolling in and around the area called ICGS Sujeet were diverted near Parth.

The Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter too arrived in the area and rescue operations are in progress. (Express Photo)

Coast Guard IG (west) Manoj Baadkar told The Indian Express that there was ingress of water in one of the compartments that led to the flooding. International Safety Net and NAVTEX warnings were relayed to alert other merchant vessels in the area. A Coast Guard advanced light helicopter was deployed. The M V Wadi Bani Khalid, a container ship, was also directed to proceed for assistant of the Coast Guard vessel.

The ship is presently adrift. The crew abandoned the vessel as they felt that the vessel was likely to sink. MV Wadi Bani Khalid arrived at the spot at 12.30 pm and the Coast Guard ship Sujeet arrived at the same time.

The Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter too arrived in the area and rescue operations are in progress. The owners of the vessels have been requested to augment for preventive measures for marine pollution. The DG shipping, under advice, has mobilised an emergency towing vessel to proceed to the area to tow away the affected vessel.