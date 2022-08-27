scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Indian Coast Guard coordinates rescue of tanker found adrift off Malaysia’s coast

With persistent efforts, the boat was located by Malaysian authorities off its coast on Friday, which had run out of fuel.

coast guard rescueThe 16 personnel were rescued and taken to Malaysia to complete formalities, including further investigation. (Photo: Coast Guard)

The Indian Coast Guard Friday successfully coordinated the rescue of 16 personnel, including three missing Indian nationals, in the foreign waters of Malaysia.

Late on Thursday evening, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai received a message about three missing Indian nationals from Guyana aboard tanker MT Vora off the Malaysian coast.

Considering the gravity of the situation and lives at stake, MRCC Mumbai coordinated the rescue operation in collaboration with SAR coordinating agencies of Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. With persistent efforts, the boat was located by Malaysian authorities off its coast on Friday, which had run out of fuel. The 16 personnel were rescued and taken to Malaysia to complete formalities, including further investigation.

