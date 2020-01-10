India vs Australia match: Pay Rs 4.5 lakh for ground, MU tells MCA

The MCA uses the university gate near Marine Lines station as a mode of entry for spectators seated at the North Stand and the Sachin Tendulkar Stand during any international and IPL matches. The MCA uses the university gate near Marine Lines station as a mode of entry for spectators seated at the North Stand and the Sachin Tendulkar Stand during any international and IPL matches.

The Mumbai University (MU) Sports department has written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), seeking Rs 4.5 lakh to use the university ground in Marine Lines for the forthcoming international game between India and Australia. The MCA uses the university gate near Marine Lines station as a mode of entry for spectators seated at the North Stand and the Sachin Tendulkar Stand during any international and IPL matches.

MU sports director Mohan Amrule said the MCA, in the past, has paid money for the use of MU’s facilities and the letter has been sent reminding them of pending dues. A sum of Rs 21 lakh was paid to MU ahead of the 2011 World Cup. MCA has not paid anything thereafter, till this request was raised ahead of the upcoming international game, he added.

“We have written a letter for pending dues,” Amrule told The Indian Express. When asked what will happen if MCA does not pay the dues, Amrule said it will not be right for him to comment on it at this moment.

The MCA had received a letter from Western Railway to demolish two bridges on the East Stand, which the cricket body had promised to do after the IPL, as the bridges are not fit for use.

Meanwhile, MCA said that in the past, it was decided that as the association will look after lodging, travelling and helping MU in conducting its tournament, MU will not charge any money from the MCA for using its premises during any game.

“The MCA has taken care of MU cricket for the past few years now, and in response, we had told them that they will not charge any money,” an MCA official said. “We will be requesting the MU vice-chancellor on this issue. As the match is only a few days away now, we don’t want to face such kind of issues.”

