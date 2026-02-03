‘India-US trade deal a new era of Modi-Trump friendship’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis 

According to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, in the wake of the US-India deal, Maharashtra will receive investments in Data centers, AI, and frontier technologies, (File photo)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defined the trade agreement between India and the USA as the beginning of a new chapter of friendship, which will be fruitful and lasting.

In an official statement, the CM said, “The historic trade agreement between India and the USA is a true victory for the friendship between Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji and US President Donald Trump. This is a momentous occasion for global trade.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a steep cut in US tariffs to 18 per cent from 50 per cent under a trade deal with India.

https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-economics/india-us-trade-deal-how-trump-influenced-trade-policy-10509991/