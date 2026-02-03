‘India-US trade deal a new era of Modi-Trump friendship’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis 

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a steep cut in US tariffs to 18% from 50% under a trade deal with India.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 3, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Maharashtra CM FadnavisAccording to Maharashtra CM Fadnavis, in the wake of the US-India deal, Maharashtra will receive investments in Data centers, AI, and frontier technologies, (File photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defined the trade agreement between India and the USA as the beginning of a new chapter of friendship, which will be fruitful and lasting.

In an official statement, the CM said, “The historic trade agreement between India and the USA is a true victory for the friendship between Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji and US President Donald Trump. This is a momentous occasion for global trade.”

Among the world’s major exporting economies, Fadnavis said, “India enjoys a preferential tariff rate from the US. This marks the beginning of a new era in Indo-US friendship.”

According to Fadnavis, the deal opens exciting possibilities for Indian business and will benefit both nations.

“Maharashtra has always been a leader in exports, and now this deal will open new horizons for our business. Reciprocally, Maharashtra will receive investments in Data centers, AI, and frontier technologies, he stressed.

