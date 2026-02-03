‘India-US trade deal a new era of Modi-Trump friendship’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has defined the trade agreement between India and the USA as the beginning of a new chapter of friendship, which will be fruitful and lasting.
In an official statement, the CM said, “The historic trade agreement between India and the USA is a true victory for the friendship between Honourable PM Narendra Modi ji and US President Donald Trump. This is a momentous occasion for global trade.”
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced a steep cut in US tariffs to 18 per cent from 50 per cent under a trade deal with India.
Among the world’s major exporting economies, Fadnavis said, “India enjoys a preferential tariff rate from the US. This marks the beginning of a new era in Indo-US friendship.”
According to Fadnavis, the deal opens exciting possibilities for Indian business and will benefit both nations.
“Maharashtra has always been a leader in exports, and now this deal will open new horizons for our business. Reciprocally, Maharashtra will receive investments in Data centers, AI, and frontier technologies, he stressed.
India has become the centrestage for the world and it is shaping the world order, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, referring to the India EU and India-US trade deals. “The world is tilting towards India,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at the meeting of NDA parliamentary party.