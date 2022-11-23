India, Sweden join hands to reach green transition targets

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday hosted the India-Sweden Sustainability and Green Transition day in South Mumbai, where Sweden launched the India-Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP) to promote exchange of carbon-neutral business practices and solutions, co-create localised innovations and share expertise and knowledge related to the green transition. In the first phase, focus will be on three areas of cement, steel and automotive for green transition.

The event was flagged off in the presence of Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden to Mumbai, and Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade Commissioner of Sweden in India.

Romina Pourmokhtari, Swedish Minister of Climate and Environment attended the event virtually. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also delivered the keynote address for the event via a recorded video.

India and Sweden have already signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the Energy, Environment, Urban Development, and other sectors, for India’s commitment toward achieving Net Zero by 2070. Wednesday marked another step in the cooperation between the two countries.

“To take this collaboration further, Team Sweden, along with Swedish agencies and companies have conceptualised the platform – India Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP). This partnership is a commitment towards our joint effort and responsibility towards building a climate-neutral future for both countries,” a statement said on Wednesday.

Cecilia Oskarsson told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “As part of the cooperation, priority areas have been identified. We have identified 13 sectors related to six companies who have now signed up. We have chosen in this first part, focus on 3 areas – cement, steel and automotive. For us this is the first priority. But as we see it, this is a long-term commitment and collaboration, which will go on for many years.”

“The three industries we have selected are some of the biggest emitters worldwide, not only in India, but worldwide. It is not the easiest one to start with but the necessary one to deal with.” Jan Thesleff told The Indian Express.