scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

India, Sweden join hands to reach green transition targets

The event was flagged off in the presence of Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden to Mumbai, and Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade Commissioner of Sweden in India.

Romina Pourmokhtari, Swedish Minister of Climate and Environment attended the event virtually. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also delivered the keynote address for the event via a recorded video.Romina Pourmokhtari, Swedish Minister of Climate and Environment attended the event virtually. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also delivered the keynote address for the event via a recorded video.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday hosted the India-Sweden Sustainability and Green Transition day in South Mumbai, where Sweden launched the India-Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP) to promote exchange of carbon-neutral business practices and solutions, co-create localised innovations and share expertise and knowledge related to the green transition. In the first phase, focus will be on three areas of cement, steel and automotive for green transition.

The event was flagged off in the presence of Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India, Anna Lekvall, Consul General of Sweden to Mumbai, and Cecilia Oskarsson, Trade Commissioner of Sweden in India.

Romina Pourmokhtari, Swedish Minister of Climate and Environment attended the event virtually.  Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also delivered the keynote address for the event via a recorded video.

India and Sweden have already signed several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in the Energy, Environment, Urban Development, and other sectors, for India’s commitment toward achieving Net Zero by 2070.  Wednesday marked another step in the cooperation between the two countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory tradePremium
India’s unusual abstention in CITES vote on reopening ivory trade
At COP27, one hit and many missesPremium
At COP27, one hit and many misses
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitchPremium
Can’t be bought over: Jignesh Mevani’s message in his poll pitch
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market tooPremium
After dry phase, ISRO back with a bang, eyes commercial market too

“To take this collaboration further, Team Sweden, along with Swedish agencies and companies have conceptualised the platform – India Sweden Green Transition Partnership (ISGTP). This partnership is a commitment towards our joint effort and responsibility towards building a climate-neutral future for both countries,” a statement said on Wednesday.

Cecilia Oskarsson told The Indian Express on Wednesday, “As part of the cooperation, priority areas have been identified. We have identified 13 sectors related to six companies who have now signed up. We have chosen in this first part, focus on 3 areas – cement, steel and automotive. For us this is the first priority. But as we see it, this is a long-term commitment and collaboration, which will go on for many years.”

More from Mumbai

“The three industries we have selected are some of the biggest emitters worldwide, not only in India, but worldwide. It is not the easiest one to start with but the necessary one to deal with.” Jan Thesleff told The Indian Express.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-11-2022 at 11:38:56 pm
Next Story

Govt set to tap tourism potential of MMR

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 23: Latest News
Advertisement
X