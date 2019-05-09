India south lift Street Child World Cup: Four children from Mumbai’s Mankhurd slum score big at Lord’s

FOUR CHILDREN from Cheeta Camp, a slum area in Mankhurd, lifted the trophy as part of a team that won the Street Child Cricket World Cup 2019, the first-of-its-kind tournament organised in the United Kingdom.

Team India South defeated the team from England at Lord’s by five runs in the final. The team had four children from Karunalaya in Chennai, and four from Magic Bus, Mumbai. The other teams were Team India North, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of Congo, England, Mauritius, Nepal, West Indies and Tanzania.

The children, selected by Magic Bus from their programme, travelled overseas for the first time and battled extreme weather conditions and unknown surroundings defeating the Birtish team.

“Seventeen-year-old Mani Ratnam from Mumbai hit the winning sixer in the final on May 8. Mani is a student of Class X and wants to become a cricketer. She is supported by his mother, a janitor at a local school,” said a spokesperson from Magic Bus.

The four children, Shama Siddiqui, Mohammad Irfan, Bhavani Veerakannu and Ratnam, had never played in cold weather conditions or with plastic equipment before. “These children have grown up playing the game on the streets and except Mani, no one had played in a competition before.