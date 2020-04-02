India lockdown: Drones, 5,000 CCTV cameras keep eye on crowd in Mumbai

Police said that they were using the CCTV camera network and drone cameras to keep an eye out on crowded places. (Representational image) Police said that they were using the CCTV camera network and drone cameras to keep an eye out on crowded places. (Representational image)

MUMBAI police is putting to use drones and the network of 5,000 CCTV cameras in place across the city to keep an eye out for crowding as measures to enforce the lockdown.

Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh said this while interacting with Mumbaikars on twitter between 3 pm and 4 pm on Tuesday. While some people complained about crowding in their areas, others spoke about problems in filling fuel in their vehicles. Some also praised the work done by the police.

While replying to a query about measures taken by the police, Singh said that they were using the CCTV camera network and drone cameras to keep an eye out on crowded places. A senior officer added that in the control room, where they receive feed from all the cameras, those on duty are expected to monitor different parts of the city to check on crowding. “In areas with lanes and bylanes, where there are no CCTV cameras, we are using drones to get a view,” the officer added.

Besides, the officer said that the control room has also been getting calls on its helpline number where people alert them about crowding. “We immediately send an alert to the nearest police van that visits the spot and disperses the crowd.”

When a person tweeted to the commissioner that at Null Bazar in south Mumbai, shops were open only between 7 am and 9 am, Singh replied that there were no time restrictions for shops and those selling essential commodities were allowed to be open 24×7.

A few people complained about not being allowed to fill fuel at petrol pumps with one alleging that certain petrol pumps were claiming that they are allowed to refuel only those vehicles that are used for essential services. In reply, Singh said that no such order has been given to petrol pumps.

Responding to another query, he clarified that while restaurants were closed, their kitchens are open for home delivery.

