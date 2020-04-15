Bandra gathering: Mumbai police register three FIRs, man who ‘incited’ crowd arrested

The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered three FIRs in connection with the gathering of a crowd near Bandra station after the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi. (Representational Image) The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered three FIRs in connection with the gathering of a crowd near Bandra station after the nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi. (Representational Image)

The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered three FIRs in connection with the gathering of a crowd near Bandra station after the nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the first FIR was registered against a crowd that had gathered near Bandra station, the second was against one Vinay Dubey who had put up a video on social media saying migrants should take to the streets. Dubey has been formally arrested.

The third FIR by the police was against ABP Correspondent Rahul Kulkarni for his news report railways will be running trains for migrants.

Upset over the extension of the national coronavirus lockdown till May 3, nearly 2,000 migrant workers gathered outside the suburban Bandra West station in Mumbai Tuesday demanding the right to return home, and access to food and rations. The police had to resort to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The gathering comprised largely of migrant workers and their families residing in the adjoining slum settlements. Many of them said they had been hoping that the 21-day lockdown that was to end Tuesday would be lifted — or that arrangements would be made to transport them to their homes in UP, Bihar and West Bengal.

