India humiliated for Nupur Sharma’s remarks: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday criticised suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad during a television debate last month.

While addressing a public meeting of the Shiv Sena at Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad, Thackeray said: “What the BJP spokesperson said was nonsensical. She insulted the Prophet… What was the need? Will you be okay if someone spoke against our god? The entire country has been humiliated because of the BJP spokesperson. Middle Eastern and Arab countries have come down heavily on us, forcing us to issue an apology. The stand of the BJP is not the stand of the country. Such crimes are being committed by the BJP and not the country. Why should we apologise?”

During a TV debate last month, Nupur Sharma, the former BJP spokesperson, had made controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad which created outrage on social media and the video of her comments on the Prophet went viral. Following which FIRs were registered against Sharma in Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad for allegedly inciting hatred between communities and insulting religious sentiments.

Several Arab countries including the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain had expressed strong concerns over the comments.

The BJP Sunday suspended Sharma and another spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party over their controversial comments.

On May 27, Sharma filed a complaint at the Cyber Cell unit of Delhi Police alleging she was receiving death threats and there was “targeted hatred” towards her. An FIR was registered by the Delhi police based on Sharma’s complaint.