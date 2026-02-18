‘India-France Year of Innovation’ launched | We have reinforced our tech sovereignty… our partnership strong: Macron

LAUNCHING THE ‘India-France Year of Innovation’ along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that it was the starting point for an unprecedented level of integration between the two knowledge-based economies.

“France and India have been working hand in hand for years and we have reinforced our technological sovereignty while supporting our national industries. Our partnership is strong and it relies on countless joint

projects,” President Macron said, speaking of France being a steadfast partner of Make in India in the field of defence and the crucial cooperation in the space sector.

“The development of the Trishna satellite shows what can be achieved when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together. It will enable the countries to monitor and understand climate change better,” he said, speaking of the collaborative endeavour in 2024 between the ISRO and French space agency CNES.