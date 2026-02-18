‘India-France Year of Innovation’ launched | We have reinforced our tech sovereignty… our partnership strong: Macron

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
LAUNCHING THE ‘India-France Year of Innovation’ along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that it was the starting point for an unprecedented level of integration between the two knowledge-based economies.
“France and India have been working hand in hand for years and we have reinforced our technological sovereignty while supporting our national industries. Our partnership is strong and it relies on countless joint
projects,” President Macron said, speaking of France being a steadfast partner of Make in India in the field of defence and the crucial cooperation in the space sector.
“The development of the Trishna satellite shows what can be achieved when scientific excellence and industrial expertise are brought together. It will enable the countries to monitor and understand climate change better,” he said, speaking of the collaborative endeavour in 2024 between the ISRO and French space agency CNES.
He lauded other initiatives between the two countries, including the farm-to-plate project led by the French institute in Puducherry, tracking agricultural products, to the coming together of professionals of both countries for new experiences like the National Museum in Delhi and the Maritime museum complex in Gujarat.
Macron also spoke about how the PM’s presence in Mumbai to welcome him and the French delegation speaks to the long-standing friendship between the two countries and their personal friendship. Calling Mumbai the “city of dreams” and a “city in perpetual motion”, Macron said that there could not have been a better place to launch the Year of Innovation between the two countries. He thanked India for the “extraordinary confidence” placed in the partnership between the two countries.
He said that he along with PM Modi had co-chaired the AI Action Summit in Paris in 2025, and he was looking forward to continuing moving forward together toward better use of AI – he is set to attend the India AI Impact Summit being held in Delhi.
At the beginning of his 13-minute talk, Macron said that many companies across the globe are being led by people born in India. “Many of them were born here in India. The question is no longer whether India innovates, the question is who will innovate with India and France is the only clear answer. We are here, we want to be here with you and we are not leaving. Jai Ho,” he said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Auqib Nabi, a talented pacer from Jammu & Kashmir, is close to leading his team to a monumental Ranji Trophy final. Inspired by his grandmother's wish for him to play for India, Auqib aims for a Test spot. With strong performances and his coach's backing, he is determined to turn his dream into a reality.