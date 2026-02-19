India’s childhood cancer registry reports high survival, flags late effect risks

The findings, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia in February 2026, are based on data from 5,419 cancer survivors enrolled across 20 centres. (File photo)

India’s first nationwide registry tracking childhood cancer survivors has reported encouraging survival rates, while cautioning that many children face health problems months or even years after completing treatment.

The findings, published in The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia in February 2026, are based on data from 5,419 survivors enrolled across 20 centres under the Indian Childhood Cancer Survivorship cohort. Survival data were available for 5,140 children. Measured from the time of initial diagnosis, five year overall survival stood at 94.5 per cent, meaning nearly 95 out of 100 children were alive five years later.

The study, titled” Long term outcomes of the Indian childhood cancer survivorship C2S cohort a multicentre study 2016 to 2024,” was launched to understand how children fare after completing treatment. It was developed by the Indian National Pediatric Oncology Group in 2016 and is now overseen by the Indian Pediatric Hematology Oncology Group. The project is coordinated by AIIMS New Delhi, which manages data collection and quality checks.