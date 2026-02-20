India AI Impact Summit 2026: Maharashtra will ensure AI moves beyond pilot projects and reaches farmers, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra is determined to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the agriculture sector to empower farmers by tackling climatic challenges and bolster the rural economy through sustainable farming, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

Addressing the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, Fadnavis stated that Maharashtra has taken the resolve to ensure that AI in agriculture moves beyond pilot projects and reaches millions of farmers. Through the Maha Agri-AI Policy 2025–2029, an open and interoperable ecosystem has been established, he said, while highlighting the global concerns over climate challenges, declining water tables, soil health deterioration, stressed food chain systems, and unpredictable markets.

The Maha Agri-AI Policy 2025–2029 is a policy framework and implementation roadmap chalked out by the state government for transforming agriculture through Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

“The AI-powered platform provides multilingual, personalised advisory services, real-time market intelligence, pest surveillance, and geospatial-based early warning systems ensuring that technology remains firmly farmer-centric,” he said.

Maharashtra is now architecting a state-wide Agriculture Data Exchange, built on a foundation of trust and rigorous data governance, he said.

‘Agriculture not limited to Global South economy’

The chief minister said that agriculture was not confined to the economy of Global South countries, but is meant to provide livelihood opportunities, social stability, and national security.

“Our focus will be on digital public infrastructure and responsible AI under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

Regarding the Traceability Digital Public Infrastructure, the CM stated that it has been envisioned as a model for the Global South, ensuring food safety, strengthening export competitiveness, and building trust between farmers and consumers worldwide.

IndiaAI Mission and agriculture

“The Government of Maharashtra remains committed to collaborating with the partner states, global institutions, researchers, investors, and farmer organisations to ensure that AI becomes a transformative force for food security, climate resilience, women’s empowerment, and shared prosperity across the Global South,” Fadnavis said.

Pointing to the massive potential AI offers to revolutionise the agriculture sector, Fadnavis said, “IndiaAI Mission is to bring greater transparency and accountability in the system where agriculture will be an integral sector,” he said. It will become a powerful mechanism to help farmers overcome problems posed by the vagaries of Nature.

Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar, Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chairperson of M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Johannes Zutt, vice-president for the South Asia Region at World Bank, and Shankar Maruwada, co-founder and CEO of EkStep Foundation, and other dignitaries were present.