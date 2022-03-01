Independent study suggests 160-m span between pillars

The BMC was providing a span of 60 metres between two pillars while the fisherfolk demand a navigational span of 200 metres for safe passage of their boats.

AN INDEPENDENT study has suggested a navigation span of 160 metres between two pillars of Coastal road interchange planned at the Cleveland Bunder at Worli. Dr Surendra Thakurdesai, PhD in Coastal Geomorphology, was appointed by the Cleveland Bunder fishermen to conduct the study.