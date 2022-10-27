Independent MLA Ravi Rana claims JPS legislator Bachhu Kadu was bribed to dump MVA in Maharashtra

Jan Prahar Shakti leader and Maharashtra MLA Bacchu Kadu was offered a bribe of Rs 50 crore to dump the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and support the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led faction, claimed Independent MLA Ravi Rana Thursday.

While both Kadu and Rana are in support of Shinde, an ugly fight, which is not unusual between the two leaders, has become a cause of worry for both Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Kadu represents the Achlapur Assembly constituency in Amravati district and after the 2019 Assembly polls, he supported the MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray. Kadu was also made a minister of state in the Thackeray government.

On June 20 this year, when Shinde revolted, Kadu switched sides to join him. He was among the 50 MLAs, including 40 rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who reached Guwahati to support Shinde. Later, the MVA government fell and the BJP and Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena came to power.

Upset over Rana’s allegation, Kadu has now given an ultimatum to Shinde and Fadnavis and has asked them to clarify the claims and defend him. He has also threatened of “action” if the duo fails to support him.

Kadu said, “Rana has made wild allegations against me to tarnish my image in front of the people. The CM and Dy CM should come out and make a statement and present the correct facts. If they ignore Rana, I will be forced to take some other action by November 1.”

Kadu added, “There are eight other MLAs who are also upset with the allegation of bribery and together we will decide the next course of action.”

Kadu’s threat comes amid growing unrest within the Shinde camp. Shinde, who is leading the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, has support of 50 MLAs. Apart from 40 Shiv Sena legislators, ten are from smaller parties and Independents.

However, Kadu’s decision to drag Shinde and Fadnavis in his fight with Rana has upset the BJP and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. A senior BJP general secretary on condition of anonymity said, “Why drag the CM and the Dy CM in such an ugly spat?”

Insiders in the BJP said, “During the monsoon session of the state legislative Assembly, opposition parties had accused the BJP and Shinde faction of giving a hefty amount of bribe to the MLAs to split Shiv Sena.” The Opposition had coined a new term — the “khokha sarkar (government formed by bribing members)” for the new government.

However, this is the first time an Independent MLA, who is in support of the ruling faction, has leveled a bribery charge against Kadu. Kadu said, “It is not a charge against me. Rane’s charge is directed against Shinde and Fadnavis. Because the people will question the CM and the Dy CM if they had given Rs 50 crore bribes to each of the rebel MLAs to form the government.”

On whether the spat will cost the ruling faction, some BJP leaders said, “Kadu and Rana’s fight is restricted to district politics. It does not threaten the Shinde-Fadnavis government.” Notably, both Kadu and Rana want to have control in Amravati district. Rana represents the Badnera seat in Amravati district.

However, some BJP leaders admitted there is a simmering discontent in the Shinde faction as several MLAs were hoping to become ministers. “These verbal duals are all a part of pressure tactics,” they said.