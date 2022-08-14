Independence Day celebrations: CIDCO holds sapling plantation programme

CIDCO held a sapling plantation programme on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence on August 13. (File)

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) held a march and sapling plantation programme on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence on August 13, under the guidance of its Vice-Chairman and MD Sanjay Mukherjee.

As part of the celebrations it has also organised several programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.