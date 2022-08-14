scorecardresearch
Independence Day celebrations: CIDCO holds sapling plantation programme

As part of the celebrations it has also organised several programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 14, 2022 1:36:18 am
CIDCO held a sapling plantation programme on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India's Independence on August 13.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) held a march and sapling plantation programme on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence on August 13, under the guidance of its Vice-Chairman and MD Sanjay Mukherjee.

As part of the celebrations it has also organised several programmes, including Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

