Indefinite BEST strike begins, disrupts bus services across Mumbai

Commuters across Mumbai are facing major inconvenience as employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, severely disrupting bus services across the city.

According to BEST officials, only 32 buses were operating on city roads on Thursday morning, compared to the usual turnout of thousands of buses. While six buses had initially left depots in the early hours, they were forced to return after incidents of stone-pelting were reported.

The escalation comes amid a statement issued by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, warning protesters against damaging BEST buses and depot property during the strike. The police said appropriate legal action would be initiated against individuals found engaging in acts of vandalism or violence.