Indefinite BEST strike begins, disrupts bus services across Mumbai

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Commuters across Mumbai are facing major inconvenience as employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) commenced an indefinite strike on Thursday, severely disrupting bus services across the city.
According to BEST officials, only 32 buses were operating on city roads on Thursday morning, compared to the usual turnout of thousands of buses. While six buses had initially left depots in the early hours, they were forced to return after incidents of stone-pelting were reported.
The escalation comes amid a statement issued by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, warning protesters against damaging BEST buses and depot property during the strike. The police said appropriate legal action would be initiated against individuals found engaging in acts of vandalism or violence.
The disruption is expected to significantly impact lakhs of commuters who depend on BEST buses for last-mile connectivity to Metro corridors and suburban railway stations, forcing commuters to depend on auto rickshaws, taxis, or app-based services instead. The strike also coincides with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) weekly Public Transport Day initiative at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).
BEST typically operates 976 bus trips through 125 buses on 16 routes serving BKC daily. As part of the public transport promotion drive, the undertaking had also deployed additional buses and personnel to facilitate commuter movement in the business district. However, the strike could severely affect these arrangements and the overall execution of the event.
Alongside BEST bus services, the agitation will also bear impact on the operation of premium bus services including Chalo across the city. Chalo, which operates independently using its own electric bus fleet and crew, depends on BEST infrastructure for vehicle charging and depot access. Accordingly, Chalo spokespersons explain that while morning-time services operated as scheduled, subsequent services originating from affected locations of the 27 depots may face disruption.
The strike, led by the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti—a joint action committee comprising 12 unions—began at midnight on June 18 after talks with the administration failed to resolve a range of labour and infrastructure-related demands. Among their key demands are the merger of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) ‘C’ budget allocated to BEST with its main ‘A’ budget, payment of pending legal dues to retired employees in a lump sum, reduction in dependence on contractual operators, and absorption of wet-lease workers into the undertaking’s workforce.
Notably, the agitation continued despite an ad-interim order passed by the Mumbai Industrial Court restraining BEST employees and workers affiliated with wet-lease operators from proceeding with the strike. In a parallel move, the state government invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), declaring the transport and electricity services provided by BEST as “essential services” and prohibiting employees from participating in the strike.
BEST currently operates 2,766 buses on 399 routes daily, including feeder services and select long-distance routes, catering to nearly 25 lakh passengers. Through its electricity division, the undertaking also supplies power to around 11 lakh consumers across South and Central Mumbai, underscoring the significance of uninterrupted operations.
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