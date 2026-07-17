Increasing financial burden: Maharashtra scraps scheme providing free saris for 25 lakh families

The Captive Market Scheme was launched by the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in June 2023 with an annual provision of Rs 100 crore.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiJul 17, 2026 12:02 AM IST
Maharashtra scraps scheme providing free saris, Maharashtra scraps scheme providing free saris for 25 lakh families, Captive Market Scheme, Maharashtra government, Eknath Shinde, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsThe scheme, launched under the state’s Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023–28, also aimed at creating a captive market for the state’s powerloom sector.
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The Maharashtra government Thursday discontinued a scheme under which eligible beneficiaries were provided a free sari every year, citing financial constraints.

The Captive Market Scheme was launched by the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in June 2023 with an annual provision of Rs 100 crore.

Under the scheme, powerloom-woven saris were distributed to women from Antyodaya ration card-holding families through the textile department for three consecutive years — 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Around 25 lakh Antyodaya ration card-holding families received saris every year during Diwali under the scheme, textile department officials.

The scheme was scrapped in view of the increasing financial burden on the state, as the per a government resolution (GR) issued by Textile Department on Thursday.

The scheme, launched under the state’s Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023–28, also aimed at creating a captive market for the state’s powerloom sector.

In the Thursday’s GR, the government said that considering the several schemes currently being implemented by the department, financial assistance extended to different sectors, the projected financial burden of proposed schemes and other government liabilities, it was not feasible to continue the scheme from the next financial year.

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The decision comes days after The Indian Express reported that the names of 92 lakh women had been removed from the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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