Increasing financial burden: Maharashtra scraps scheme providing free saris for 25 lakh families

The scheme, launched under the state’s Integrated and Sustainable Textile Policy 2023–28, also aimed at creating a captive market for the state’s powerloom sector.

The Maharashtra government Thursday discontinued a scheme under which eligible beneficiaries were provided a free sari every year, citing financial constraints.

The Captive Market Scheme was launched by the then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in June 2023 with an annual provision of Rs 100 crore.

Under the scheme, powerloom-woven saris were distributed to women from Antyodaya ration card-holding families through the textile department for three consecutive years — 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Around 25 lakh Antyodaya ration card-holding families received saris every year during Diwali under the scheme, textile department officials.

The scheme was scrapped in view of the increasing financial burden on the state, as the per a government resolution (GR) issued by Textile Department on Thursday.